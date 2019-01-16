Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends packed the pews to send a heartfelt message to an injured Philadelphia police officer.

A sea of leather uniform jackets filled the pews inside of St. Matthews Church in Mayfair Wednesday night.

A prayer service was held on behalf of a 24-year veteran of the force, Philadelphia highway patrolmen Andy Chan.

“He was just a good guy, I mean he was always smiling and he always will be smiling so just keep going,” said Philly FOP President John McNesby.

Chan was critically injured on Jan. 3 when he was thrown from his motorcycle after it was struck by another driver who police say did not see him. The driver remained at the scene.

Police say Chan was left with a “very significant head injury.”

“It’s been a struggle but we’ve been blessed by everyone the police department the whole city of Philadelphia and everyone,” said Chan’s sister, Serena Chan.

Serena attended the prayer service with family members and said her brother is improving.

“He’s on the road to recovery right now and we need all of the prayers and we thank you again for everyone’s support,” Serena said.

“Everyone is praying for him and hopefully. He’s going to get through this. We are confident of that. He’s under great care, the nurses the doctors the medical staff everybody so his family has a lot of support and they are never left alone,”said McNesby.