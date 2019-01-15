Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey high school basketball player led his team to victory when he hit a game-winning 3 at the buzzer on Monday night. Max McGrath, forward for the Wildwood High School boys’ basketball team, hit the last-second shot from almost half court to give his team a 48-47 victory over Cumberland High School.

The team rushed the court to celebrate.

Video of the shot has been burning up on social media.

The win broke a five-game losing streak for the team.