PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Got a hankering for falafel?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top falafel hot spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Goldie

Topping the list is Goldie. Located at 1526 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, the vegan and Middle Eastern spot, which offers falafel and more, is the highest rated falafel spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 358 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yiro Yiro

Next up is Roxborough’s Yiro Yiro, situated at 6024 Ridge Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot, which offers falafel and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bok Bar

Greenwich’s Bok Bar, located at 800 Mifflin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers falafel, kebabs and more, four stars out of 164 reviews.

4. Bitar’s

Bitar’s, a Middle Eastern and Greek spot that offers falafel and more in Passyunk Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 121 Yelp reviews. Head over to 947 Federal St. to see for yourself.

5. Mamoun’s Falafel

And then there’s Mamoun’s Falafel, an Old City favorite with four stars out of 32 reviews. Stop by 300 Market St. to hit up the Middle Eastern spot, which offers falafel and fast food, next time you’re in the mood.