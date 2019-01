Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager has died after police say he slipped and hit his head while carrying groceries into his home on Tuesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old man somehow slipped and hit his head on the concrete.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say his death is not suspicious at this time.