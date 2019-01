Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze as flames have engulfed several row homes in Trenton on Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to 45 Colonial Ave., shortly before 6 p.m.

The fire has reached three alarms and firefighters are trying to bring the flames under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.