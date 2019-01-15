  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian over the weekend.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Girard Avenue in the Fishtown section of the city.

Police say the driver of a red Jeep struck a male victim and then fled the scene, east on Girard Avenue at Shackamaxon Street.

The victim sustained injuries to his head.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

