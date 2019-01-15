Filed Under:Cherry Hill Police, Local, Local TV

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill police and federal authorities are searching for a sculpture made by a famous American artist that disappeared from an apartment. Police say a Nathaniel Choate sculpture went missing from an apartment at the Barclay Towers in Cherry Hill last November.

choat 2 Police, Feds Searching For Nathaniel Choate Sculpture That Disappeared From Cherry Hill Apartment

(credit: Cherry Hill Police)

The piece is of an unfinished marble sculpture of the bust of a Sudanese woman that was created in the 1930s.

choat 1 Police, Feds Searching For Nathaniel Choate Sculpture That Disappeared From Cherry Hill Apartment

(credit: Cherry Hill Police)

Due to the cultural heritage significance, FBI Art Crime Team agents are assisting Cherry Hill police in the investigation.

Choate, who lived during the first half of the 20th century, achieved fame for his art and was regularly showcased at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia and the National Academy of Design in New York City.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the sculpture’s recovery or the identification of the person responsible for its disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-432-8826.

