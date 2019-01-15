Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People For People Charter School announced they will be closed Wednesday due to fire and water damage. The school is located at 800 North Broad Street.

School officials say all after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled as well.

There is no word on how Tuesday night’s fire started or the extent of damage to the building.

