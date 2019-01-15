Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Peeps is opening its factory door to one lucky person and three friends!

Just Born, the Bethlehem-based candy company that manufactures Peeps, is teaming up with United Way to offer an exclusive Peeps factory tour to a United Way supporter.

The lucky winner will get a trip for four to Bethlehem, where they’ll take a tour of the Peeps Factory. They’ll also receive $250 to spend at the Peeps and Company store. Plus, hotel and airfare, if needed.

For every $5 donation, you will receive one chance to win. The more you donate, the more chances you have.

The donations will support educational opportunities for children through United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and will be matched by the City Center Next Century Challenge.

The Peeps Helping Peeps Sweepstakes is open through April 8.

To learn more about the Peeps helping Peeps Campaign, click here.