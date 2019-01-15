Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some people aren’t letting the bitter cold keep them from a good workout. If you’re looking for an exhilarating new workout to get your blood pumping outside of the gym, Dilworth Park might be the place for you.

“This has conditioning work you would get in a boot camp class, but we do a lot of this stuff on ice,” said personal trainer Erik Strassman.

Free skating workouts are being offered at Dilworth Park’s Rothman Institute Ice Rink.

The classes are being led by professional trainers from Optimal Sport Health Clubs.

“It’s cold outside, you’re on ice and moving you’re going to burn calories,” said Strassman.

Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill says from the warm up to freeze tag it was fun.

“Not even as scary or as cold as I thought,” said Woodill.

For more information on Center City Fit classes, click here.