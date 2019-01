Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More trouble for a once popular children’s clothing retailer. Gymboree is reportedly planning to close all 900 if its stores.

The Wall Street Journal says the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed hundreds of stores in the process.