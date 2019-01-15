Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young Eagles fan is comforting wide receiver Alshon Jeffery through a letter after the team was kicked out of the playoffs over the weekend.
It was a play every Eagles fan will likely remember for a while – a throw to Jeffery in the fourth quarter, which went through his hands and intercepted to end the defending Super Bowl 52 champions’ run in the playoffs.
But young Abigail wants Jeffery to know she’s still a big fan and it’s OK he didn’t catch the ball.
“It’s okay to lose a game you don’t always have to win a game,” part of the letter reads. “I think you are a good athlete. It takes a lot of practice to become a good athlete. I love you.”
The letter was shared online by the girl’s father.
