PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young Eagles fan is comforting wide receiver Alshon Jeffery through a letter after the team was kicked out of the playoffs over the weekend.

It was a play every Eagles fan will likely remember for a while – a throw to Jeffery in the fourth quarter, which went through his hands and intercepted to end the defending Super Bowl 52 champions’ run in the playoffs.

Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl — Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019

But young Abigail wants Jeffery to know she’s still a big fan and it’s OK he didn’t catch the ball.

“It’s okay to lose a game you don’t always have to win a game,” part of the letter reads. “I think you are a good athlete. It takes a lot of practice to become a good athlete. I love you.”

The letter was shared online by the girl’s father.

