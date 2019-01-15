Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County is filing a lawsuit against the makers and distributors of opioid drugs. The Chester County Board of Commissioners made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Odds Of Accidentally Dying From Opioid Overdose Greater Than Dying In Automobile Accident, Report Finds

“There is no compensation great enough to cover the cost of the lives we have lost to opioid addiction,” said Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Michelle Kichline. “We have devoted a tremendous amount of resources to help address the opioid crisis for our citizens, but this problem is not going away. Funding is needed to sustain the programs, services and additional resources needed, and pharmaceutical manufacturers must shoulder a portion of that burden.”

They say they plan to file their lawsuit next month.

Officials say the lawsuit will seek restitution for the harm that is the result of deceptive and fraudulent marketing practices by drug companies.

Police, Feds Searching For Nathaniel Choate Sculpture That Disappeared From Cherry Hill Apartment

Purple pinwheels were raised by victims’ families and community members in tribute to victims of the opioid crisis in the county.