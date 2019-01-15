Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With all the recent violence in schools across the country, safety is a top priority for parents when they send their children off for the day.

In New Jersey, officials are taking a step forward to help schools improve security.

Out on the playground or inside the classroom, kids from all races and religions tend to process things with the same sense of innocent curiosity. Just spend 10 minutes standing in their class.

The Politz Day School in Cherry Hill describes itself as a modern orthodox school serving the South Jersey Jewish community. Like many private schools, funding is a struggle, sometimes including money for school security, which is top priority. Especially in light of the well-documented increase in acts of anti-semitic violence happening in our country.

“So especially after Pittsburgh, it’s almost the 9-11 of the Jewish world, parents start calling us and asking what steps are you taking to get our children safe. At every board meeting it’s a conversation,” said Rabbi Avraham Glustein, head of Politz Day School.

Last week, New Jersey took a step forward is helping private schools like Politz improve security. Governor Murphy signed a measure that doubles state dollars for private schools. Politz will get about $150 per student, enabling it to keep a temporary guard on the payroll and purchase more equipment to better secure their school against threats.

“Every parent can go to sleep easier at night knowing that we have education and security, something every child deserves,” said Rabbi Avraham Glustein said.

There are about 150,000 students at non-public schools who could benefit from the new funding which totals about $11 million.

So while children are now growing up in an age where security is more openly discussed than ever before they can feel a little safer knowing their school is getting help.