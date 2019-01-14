Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at a TD Bank in Huntingdon Valley on Saturday. Lower Moreland Township Police say around 1:20 p.m., the suspect entered the TD Bank, located at 2550 Philmont Ave., approached the counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from the teller.

When the teller was unable to get into the drawer, he jumped over the counter and held her at knifepoint while another teller opened the drawer.

He fled the scene by foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspect Shot, Apprehended, 2 Women Freed After Hostage Situation At NJ UPS Facility, Official Says

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his mid-30s, with facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, knit cap, pants and red briefs.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Lower Moreland Township Police at 215-947-3132 or the FBI at 215-418-4000.