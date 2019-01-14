Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man driving a stolen SUV crashed into a brand-new, luxury apartment building in Brewerytown, early Monday morning.

Philadelphia police say just after 2:30 a.m., officers at 31st and Oxford Streets were trying to pull over a Mercedes SUV that had been reported stolen.

The SUV continued for two blocks and then crashed into a set of floor to ceiling windows at The Hub at 31 Brewerytown at 31st and Master Streets.

The 18-year-old male driver was ejected. Paramedics transported him to Hahnemann Hospital with a broken leg.

Police are investigating why the man crashed into the building. It’s unclear if officers were chasing the car.

No tenants were affected. The building was just recently completed and set to open up to leases sometime this month.