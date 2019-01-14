Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a food delivery driver over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. on Third Avenue in Upper Deerfield Township.

Police say the suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash, a wallet, and two cell phones from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects involved but say three additional suspects are wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigation Office at (856) 451-0106.