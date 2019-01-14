Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf departs after addressing electors before they cast their election in the House of Representatives chamber within the Pennsylvania Capitol Building December 19, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be sworn in for a second term in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The Democrat’s first four years were marked by bitter fights over the budget with the Republican-controlled legislature.

But there were bipartisan agreements on boosting school funding, expanding gambling and fighting opioid addiction.

