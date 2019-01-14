Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans returned to Philadelphia International Airport from New Orleans with a heavy heart Monday. “It hurts,” said Jim Jefferson.

“I really wanted to win, came all the way and we didn’t,” said Michelle Fulton.

The Saints defeated the Eagles in a 20-14 victory on Sunday night.

To many fans, it was a shocking loss since the Birds started the game off strong.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took the blame for the loss, after letting the ball slip through his hands but fans do not blame him.

“Not at all, he’s going to make that play 99 out of 100 times, that’s just the one he missed,” said Jefferson.

Eagles Players Clean Out Lockers Following Playoff Loss To Saints

Some fans were optimistic quarterback Nick Foles would help carry the team to the Super Bowl once more. Many hope the road does not end here for Foles.

The Super Bowl MVP has been stepping in for Carson Wentz who’s been sitting out with a lower back injury.

With the structure of Foles’ contract, it may be hard to keep both quarterbacks next season.

“It’s business, I’d like to see them both here,” said Danny Jordan.

“They’re going to move forward with one, I’m just glad I don’t have to make that choice,” said Jefferson.

Despite this Sunday’s loss, Eagles fans are looking ahead.

“You can’t win every year, but we’re going to try again,” said Jordan.