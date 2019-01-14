Giant Food Stores To Use Robots With Googly Eyes At All Stores

BREAKING:Suspect Shot, Apprehended After Holding 2 Women Hostage At UPS Facility, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tall gray robot with googly eyes will soon be working alongside Giant Food Store employees.

The grocery store chain announced Monday that “Marty” the robotic assistant will be deployed to all stores.a

Credit: Giant Food Stores

The robot will help identify liquid, powder and bulk food-items spills.

“The robots’ efforts free up associates to spend more time serving with customers. They also help stores mitigate risk caused by such spills,” Giant said in a press release.

The robots will be at all 172 stores by mid-2019.

