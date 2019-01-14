Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ season ended at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in a 20-14 loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, which means no repeat this year. But it wasn’t all bad as they had a pretty good end to their season. With the season ending, it meant that it was locker clean-out time at the Novacare Complex on Monday.

Players were wrapping it up and moving it out and there could be a lot of movement this offseason with the Eagles. But before that happens, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery talked about his rare error that ended the Birds’ comeback bid.

“It’ll be with me for a couple of days, but once I’m out of here, it’ll be over,” said Jeffery. “I’ll be focused and ready for next season, for sure.”

“Throughout the season, just over and over again, people counted us out with three games left, nobody thought we would make the playoffs,” said linebacker Jordan Hicks. “The only people who thought we could make it were the people in this building.”

“That’s the most disappointing thing about this year, it’s that we haven’t had everything we needed, with injuries and other things. We have a lot of talent and sometimes a lot of talent, it’s just not enough room,” said safety Malcolm Jenkins.

It will certainly be a different offseason this year after the Super Bowl victory as so many questions are left to be answered. Will Nick Foles be back? How about Chris Long, Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham along the defensive line?

It will be a long offseason for the Birds, but one they can use to rest up a bit as well after two long seasons.