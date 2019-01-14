Filed Under:Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Local, Local TV, Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in South Jersey are investigating the use of force by a Vineland police officer after a man was hospitalized during an arrest over the weekend.

It happened on Jan. 12 around 4:23 p.m.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – who’s the agency investigating— a Vineland officer responded to a domestic incident in the parking lot of the Inspira Medical Center located in Vineland.

Authorities say the suspect, who was allegedly intoxicated, took a step toward a female and a security officer with clenched fists. That’s when the officer grabbed the man and ultimately took him to the ground to restrain and handcuff him.

The man was taken into Inspira to be cleared medically for arrest and later transported to Cooper Hospital for a head injury, the  Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office says.

