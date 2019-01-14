BREAKING:Suspect Holding Girlfriend, Another Woman Hostage After Shots Fired At Gloucester County UPS Facility, Sources Say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – A bar in Bethlehem is offering a $2,500 reward to get back its stolen party bus.

Bethlehem police say the owners of the Revel Social Lounge and Restaurant reported the black mini bus stolen from its parking lot Thursday.

Police say the bus can hold 15 passengers, and it has been outfitted with DVDs and lasers among other features.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the restaurant.

