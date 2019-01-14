Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A baby was found dead at a home in Wilmington after an 18-year-old woman claimed she suffered a miscarriage.

According to New Castle County Police, officers were sent to Christiana Hospital on Sunday after the teen said she suffered a miscarriage at home.

Detectives then went to her home on the unit block of Washington Avenue, where they found a full-term, baby boy who was dead.

The infant was turned over to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

Police are still investigating.

If you have any information, call police at 302-395-2787.