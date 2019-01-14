Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A three-year-old boy who was severely injured when a multi-state police chase ended in South Philadelphia is being transferred to at-home care with home nurses, according to the boy’s mother.

Meghan Stone-Kirts and her family were traveling from Baltimore to New York for some birthday fun last Thursday. It was their first trip to the city. They were going to see the Statue of Liberty and visit the zoo, but that all ended in an instant when a suspect being chased by police –and police vehicles – crashed into them on I-95.

Five of them were in the car. Almost all of them were injured. The most serious is 3-year-old David Tillman

David suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeding and a spinal injury.

Stone-Kirts tells CBS3 that her son is in stable condition and will learn how to walk at home, but will follow up with weekly appointments at John Hopkins Hospital.

Police have not arrested any suspects related to the chase.