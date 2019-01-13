WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Warning Issued For Atlantic, Cape May Counties Until 4 a.m. Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wintry weather is causing delays at the Philadelphia International Airport Sunday. Spokeswoman Diane Gervance tells Eyewitness News some flights have been canceled or delayed due to the weather. The delays are in effect through 3:30 p.m.

Officials are currently deicing planes, treating the runways and plowing.

First Snow Of Year Hits Region

Weather is also coming from other cities in the South and specifically the Midwest impacting the region.

Travelers are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

