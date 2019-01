Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that caused a power outage in the Somerton section of the city. Police responded to the area of Philmont and Bustleton Avenues at 6:45 Sunday morning.

Arriving officers found a car hit a utility pole snapping it in half.

Wires blocking the road caused officials to close Philmont Avenue West of Overhill Avenue.