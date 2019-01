Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a stabbing in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Police found the victim, only identified as a man, on the 1500 block of North Conestoga Street in the Carroll Park area of the city.

He was stabbed in the back and rushed to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time

