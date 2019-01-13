Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t all doom and gloom in the Philly sports world this weekend. A report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale proclaimed the Phillies as the “clear-cut favorite” to sign superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.

Phillies brass met with Harper, 26, in Las Vegas Saturday — a meeting that Nightengale reports lasted five hours.

Seems like it was a productive meeting.

Harper has already won an MVP award and is a six-time All-Star.

In the last three seasons following his 2015 MVP season, the former National averaged .267 with 29 homers per year and 91 RBI.

The Phillies’ outfield could desperately use his pop.

While the Phillies await shortstop Manny Machado’s decision, it appears their focus has turned to Harper.

Why not both?