PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — And just like that, Nick Foles’ Eagles career may be over. The Super Bowl 52 MVP will become a free agent this offseason, unless the Eagles pick up his $20 million option.

With Carson Wentz entrenched as the franchise QB — and also due for a big payday — it’s easy to see why Foles may have played his final game in midnight green Sunday.

But what a wild ride it was.

Foles will go down as a bonafide Eagles legend.

What Foles did in 2017 was unheard of — a miracle.

He took over a team that was declared dead after Wentz’s injury and led the Eagles on arguably the most improbable Super Bowl run in history.

He outlasted the Falcons, demolished the Vikings and made a joke out of Bill Belichick and the Patriots to win Super Bowl MVP honors, just two months after riding the bench.

Foles did what no other QB in franchise history has ever done: delivered Philadelphia a Super Bowl.

Nicky Six and the 2018 Eagles brought a city together. That game, the pandemonium and pure joy that washed over the city that night and the following weeks is something fans will never forget.

Foles and the Eagles won the Super Bowl as underdogs, as Philadelphia itself: hard-nosed, unflinching and with haters silenced.

And he did it as an afterthought. Cast off after a record-setting season under Chip Kelly in 2013, Foles stumbled through stops in St. Louis and Kansas City before returning to Philly as an unlikely savior.

Then, just to prove the doubters wrong, he did it again in 2018!

With the Eagles’ season on life support, he led the Birds to three straight wins to squeak into the playoffs, and capped off a wild card win with a 4th-and-goal touchdown to Golden Tate in the final minute.

Foles will almost certainly get paid this offseason, whether it’s in Philly or somewhere else.

Philly knows about Foles’ legendary play; his sorcery. Now, it’s time for the rest of the league to find out.