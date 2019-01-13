WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region Until 1 a.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMThe Tim McCarver Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS3 Pet Project, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe the most important day-to-day determination with a pet is what to feed them. People spend a lot of money, they read a lot of labels and now the FDA is looking into something that is alarming to a lot of pet owners: the grain free diet.

The grain free diet makes up about half of all dog food sales now.

The FDA is investigating a possible link between the grain free diet for dogs and the potential for heart disease, or dilated cardiomyopathy — when the heart becomes so enlarged that it cannot pump blood effectively.

DCM may be a genetic predisposition in some dogs, but now it is appearing in dogs that normally would not have a genetic link.

grain free dog food FDA Investigating Possible Link Between Grain Free Diet And Heart Disease In Dogs

Credit: CBS3

The FDA is looking into — whether through exotic meats or the absence of grains — the diet is linked to heart disease.

Carol Erickson of the Pennsylvania SPCA says that if you have been feeding your dog a grain free diet and you notice your dog getting weaker, go to the vet.

A change in diet can help reverse the dog’s behavioral changes, says Erickson.

Check with your vet if you have any questions or concerns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s