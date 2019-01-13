Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia priest has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been found unsuitable for ministry, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday.

Reverend Monsignor Joseph Logrip, 73, has been placed on leave and his priestly faculties have been restricted after an allegation surfaced that he sexually abused a minor in the early 1980s.

Reverends John Meyers, 64, and Raymond Smart, 74, have been found unsuitable for ministry based on substantiated allegations that they sexually abused minors in the early 1980s. The two had previously had their faculties restricted.

In 2014, the Archbishop and the Archdiocesan Professional Responsibilities Review Board found Logrip suitable for ministry after an investigation found an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was unsubstantiated.

Now, a new allegation claims that Logrip sexually abused a minor several decades ago. The matter has been referred to law enforcement.

Smart has not served in a parish or school since 1995 due to poor health. He retired in 2002.

In 2011, the Archdiocese received an allegation that Smart had sexually abused a minor. The allegation was later found to be unsubstantiated.

In 2016, an allegation surfaced that Smart had violated ministry rules for an alleged misconduct with an adult that did not constitute criminal activity. The allegation was found to be substantiated and the Archdiocese restricted Smart’s faculties.

In 2017, an allegation surfaced that Smart had sexually abused a minor in the early 1980s.