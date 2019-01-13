Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A nearly 250-year-old Philadelphia newspaper that was donated to a South Jersey Goodwill is headed to a new home.

The American Philosophical Society has acquired the frayed edition of The Pennsylvania Journal and Weekly Advertiser.

The paper, published in December of 1774, includes the iconic “Unite or Die” snake design and three items signed by John Hancock.

The society’s librarian Patrick Spero wouldn’t disclose how much was paid for the newspaper.

The society is home to some 13 million pages of historic manuscripts, including founder Ben Franklin’s papers and the journals of Lewis and Clark.

Heather Randall, of the Goodwill in Bellmawr, New Jersey, says it’s fitting that the newspaper, printed in Philadelphia, is heading back there.

