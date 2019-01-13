Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many of us are waking up to a blanket of white this morning and many roads snow-covered as a winter storm continues to push eastward across the country. Here are the latest winter weather alerts:

**WINTER STORM WARNING (pink on map) CENTRAL/SOUTHERN DELAWARE, AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY NJ UNTIL 4 A.M. MONDAY**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple on map) FOR PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, AND CHESTER COUNTIES UNTIL 10 P.M. TONIGHT.**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple on map) FOR CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, BURLINGTON, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 1 A.M. TONIGHT**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple on map) FOR CAPE MAY, ATLANTIC, OCEAN AND COUNTIES IN SOUTH JERSEY UNTIL 4 A.M. MONDAY.**

Current radar trends are showing the potential for a midday break from the snow. However, this does not mean we are done with the snow just yet. We will likely see bands of snow re-develop later this afternoon and evening as the system intensifies off-shore, especially for portions of south Jersey and Delaware.

General Accumulations will range from 2-4 inches but higher amounts can be expected for areas south of Philadelphia with ranges anywhere from 4-6 inches or more. Some mixing with rain or sleet will briefly be possible for some of our shore-points this afternoon before precipitation transitions back to snow later this evening and tonight. Snowfall totals will likely be affected for those areas.

Use caution when driving today as some roads may be slippery or snow-covered and visibility reduced.