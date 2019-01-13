WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region Until 1 a.m.
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV
Credit: Goose Island Beer Co.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A week after Cody Parkey missed a game-winning field goal vs. the Eagles, a beer company challenged Chicago fans to a Cody Parkey Challenge.

Goose Island Beer Company offered a trip to an NFL game if someone could hit a 43-yard field goal – the distance of Parkey’s blocked field goal.

Dozens stood in line Saturday afternoon for a chance to kick the field goal.

None of the 101 kickers were able to make it through the uprights.

Contestants weathered the snowy conditions, creating an entertaining environment despite the fact that no one won.

 

