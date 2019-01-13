Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A week after Cody Parkey missed a game-winning field goal vs. the Eagles, a beer company challenged Chicago fans to a Cody Parkey Challenge.

Goose Island Beer Company offered a trip to an NFL game if someone could hit a 43-yard field goal – the distance of Parkey’s blocked field goal.

Dozens stood in line Saturday afternoon for a chance to kick the field goal.

Field Goal Challenge is a go! https://t.co/16iUIhA0la — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 12, 2019

None of the 101 kickers were able to make it through the uprights.

Contestants weathered the snowy conditions, creating an entertaining environment despite the fact that no one won.