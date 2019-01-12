Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the majority of Saturday remains quiet thanks to an area of high pressure to our north, that will begin to change as we track our next system that will bring parts of the area accumulating snow tonight through Sunday. Here’s the latest:

The actual area of low pressure will move by to our south, so our northern zones will likely come in with lower amounts as far as snowfall totals. Right now, we are thinking portions of South Jersey and Delaware will end up in the 1 to 3 inches zone, with locally up to 4 inches of snow possible. We will have to see how long it takes to saturate the air column Saturday night, but as of right now the forecast calls for snow developing and moving in this evening, probably between 6-10 p.m.

The bulk of the snow will fall during the overnight hours and over a large span of time which should allow most road crews to keep up. With that said, if you need to head out on the road to run errands or travel, Saturday is the best day for that. Conditions will deteriorate later tonight with reduced visibilities, especially for areas south.

The snow will taper off Sunday afternoon as high pressure builds back in. Sunshine will return on Monday.