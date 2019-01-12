Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, introduced a new mascot Saturday. Meet Coaty.

Nearly 1,000 Wilmington-area children submitted suggestions for the mascot’s name. All students who participated will be invited to a Blue Coats home game this season.

According to the Blue Coats, Coaty is a descendant of the horse that Delaware’s founding father, Caesar Rodney, rode 80 miles to Philadelphia to cast a tie-breaking vote for American independence in July of 1776.

Coaty sports the team’s official uniform, and a birthmark on his nose is even shaped like the state.

“Coaty’s mission is to use the power of basketball to help Delaware’s youth achieve success in the classroom, on the court, and in their neighborhoods,” the Blue Coats said in a statement.

Maybe Gritty can teach Coaty a thing or two.