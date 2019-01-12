Comments
LAYTON, UTAH (CBS) — A teen driver in Utah crashed her car while wearing a blindfold. It was part of a stunt inspired by the Netflix movie, “Bird Box.”
Police in Utah tweeted these photos, with the caption “Bird Box challenge while driving, predictable result.”
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.
Earlier this month, Netflix warned viewers not to replicate the movie, in which a mother and her kids wear blindfolds to escape a sinister force that turns anyone who sees it suicidal.