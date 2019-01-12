WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Delaware, Portions Of South Jersey From 7 p.m. Saturday-7 p.m. Sunday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bird Box, Bird Box Challenge, Local TV, Netflix, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LAYTON, UTAH (CBS) — A teen driver in Utah crashed her car while wearing a blindfold. It was part of a stunt inspired by the Netflix movie, “Bird Box.”

Police in Utah tweeted these photos, with the caption “Bird Box challenge while driving, predictable result.”

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

‘Do Not Hurt Yourselves:’ Netflix Issues Warning Following Viral ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Earlier this month, Netflix warned viewers not to replicate the movie, in which a mother and her kids wear blindfolds to escape a sinister force that turns anyone who sees it suicidal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s