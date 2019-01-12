Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAYTON, UTAH (CBS) — A teen driver in Utah crashed her car while wearing a blindfold. It was part of a stunt inspired by the Netflix movie, “Bird Box.”

Police in Utah tweeted these photos, with the caption “Bird Box challenge while driving, predictable result.”

Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

Earlier this month, Netflix warned viewers not to replicate the movie, in which a mother and her kids wear blindfolds to escape a sinister force that turns anyone who sees it suicidal.