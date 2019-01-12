Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans are heading to Bourbon Street and many say this game is all about revenge.

“Revenge game, gotta beat the Saints,” said Matt Schnauffer.

Lines wrapped around TSA checkpoints at the Philadelphia International Airport Saturday as football fans readied for their flights.

Kristina Ballas secured her tickets to New Orleans before last weeks “double doink.”

“I booked my ticket before the Bears game. I just chanced it. We’re gonna win,” said Ballas.

Eyewitness News asked other Eagles fans why they are heading to New Orleans.

Phillies Avoid Arbitration With Six Players, Not Aaron Nola

“Why go to NOLA this weekend? Because I’m getting my ticket to L.A. next weekend,” said Bob Letcavage.

“It’s a revenge tour. They’ll beat the Saints, the Cowboys and Big Red [Andy Reid] in the Super Bowl,” said Kenny Gehlhaus.

Fans hope the Birds can weather the storm of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and quiet the Who Dat Nation Saints crowd early on.

“They’re hungry and they’re passionate… and they’re loud so it will be a tough game,” said Ballas.

Dec. 23, 2007 was the last time the Eagles won in New Orleans.