PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fever is spreading across the state of Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf made a “sweet” bet with Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Saints matchup.
Governor Wolf tweeted Saturday morning saying he bet a box Philadelphia’s beloved Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets on the Eagles winning.
Governor Bel Edwards bet New Orleans’ specialty Manny Randazzo King Cakes, a Mardi Gras tradition, on the Saints.
“I bet @LouisianaGov Jon Bel Edwards @Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He’s betting New Orleans’ [specialty] king cakes. Looking forward to a sweet win,” read Gov. Wolf’s tweet.
The Eagles play the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.