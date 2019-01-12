Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fever is spreading across the state of Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf made a “sweet” bet with Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Saints matchup.

Governor Wolf tweeted Saturday morning saying he bet a box Philadelphia’s beloved Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets on the Eagles winning.

Governor Bel Edwards bet New Orleans’ specialty Manny Randazzo King Cakes, a Mardi Gras tradition, on the Saints.

“I bet @LouisianaGov Jon Bel Edwards @Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He’s betting New Orleans’ [specialty] king cakes. Looking forward to a sweet win,” read Gov. Wolf’s tweet.

The Eagles play the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.