Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first snowfall of 2019 is here. Even with just a few inches predicted in our region, crews were out ahead of the storm, preparing for slick road conditions.

Crews were out in full force, treating the roads for the last 48 hours ahead of this weekend’s storm.

“We were able to pre-treat, a couple days before the storm and yesterday, area highways, PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph said. “That brine will help with some of the initial impact of the snow.”

And snow plow drivers are bracing for another busy night as snow makes landfall across the region. PennDOT has more than 300 trucks on the road.

“They’ll be spreading salt initially, and if there is any accumulation, our plow trucks with the blades will be dispatched,” Rudolph said.

Tracking First Snow Of 2019

In Delaware, where the snow is expected to be heaviest, transportation officials say they have 13,000 miles of road to cover.

“We could be seeing more snow especially in the southern part of the state,” DelDOT director of community relations C.R. McLeod said. “All of our four district areas that cover the state are now fully staffed as of 7 p.m. this evening.”

Drivers in both Pennsylvania and Delaware can keep track of those snow plows and their work on 511pa.com or on deldot.org.

And if you have to be out on the roads, “just give our plows a wide berth as they make turns and stops as they are out treating the roads,” McLeod said.

Most people Eyewitness News spoke with are not too worried about the snow.’

Randy Berenfield is in town for a wedding and has to make the drive back to Pittsburgh Monday morning.

“Not too concerned,” he said of the snow. “We have a large SUV.”

This is Lucas Machado’s first time in Philadelphia. He’s visiting from Brazil and joins hundreds of others strolling through Dillworth Park enjoying the snowflakes.

“I’m excited because I’ve never seen snow in my life,” Machado said.