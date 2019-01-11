Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How well do you know your grandparents? Turns out one-third of Americans are unable to name all four of their grandparents, according to a new survey.

The poll, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Ancestry.com, surveyed 2,000 Americans to see what people knew about their heritage.

According to the survey, 21 percent don’t know which city a single one of their grandparents were born in and 14 percent don’t know what any of their grandparents did for work.

However, many said they would like to know more information about their grandparents, including stories of when they were young, childhood memories, their heritage, life advice and where their family came from.