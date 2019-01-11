  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia favorite is returning to the Convention Center this weekend.

Whether it’s a major remodeling project or making minor home repairs, the Philly Home Show is hoping to provide some ideas to inspire.

Organizers say more than 40,000 people are expected to attend.

Admission is $13 for adults, but in celebration of the Eagles advancing in the playoffs, anyone wearing Eagles gear to the Philly Home Show on Sunday will get $5 off admission.

