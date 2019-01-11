Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers will retire the number two worn by the late great Moses Malone next month.
Moses is a Hall of Famer and was the regular season and finals MVP the year the Sixers won their last NBA title in 1983.
The Sixers will retire his number in a special halftime ceremony on Friday night, Feb. 8, when the Sixers host the Denver Nuggets.
Before the game the Sixers will unveil a statue of Moses on the Sixers Walk of Fame at the Camden training complex.
Fans at the game will also receive a Moses T-shirt.