Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers will retire the number two worn by the late great Moses Malone next month.

Moses is a Hall of Famer and was the regular season and finals MVP the year the Sixers won their last NBA title in 1983.

The Sixers will retire his number in a special halftime ceremony on Friday night, Feb. 8, when the Sixers host the Denver Nuggets.

Before the game the Sixers will unveil a statue of Moses on the Sixers Walk of Fame at the Camden training complex.

Fans at the game will also receive a Moses T-shirt.