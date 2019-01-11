BREAKING:Over 4,000 PECO Customers Without Power In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times inside a Feltonville cemetery Friday afternoon, police say. The 19-year-old man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the man was shot multiple times inside the cemetery located on the 4300 block of North Front Street.

No arrests have been made.

