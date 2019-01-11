Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may be guilty of this — sharing your video streaming accounts like Netflix to friends and family — but you may not be able to do it much longer. A company just unveiled new software that it claims can crack down on password sharing.

The software looks for potentially fraudulent activity and then asks you to upgrade to an account that includes sharing.

The company said the system is currently being tested and it will be offered to streaming services like Netflix and HBO.