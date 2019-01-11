Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey state trooper’s car was struck in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 42 Friday night, according to Gloucester County officials.

According to police, there are no injuries to anyone involved, including the trooper.

Officials received a call at 8:48 p.m. for multiple vehicles involved in an accident on the highway.

Units remain on scene for clean up and traffic control.

