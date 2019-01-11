Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV, Miller Lite

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Miller Lite is offering to pay for the first round at select Philadelphia bars if the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday. Miller lite has not released the bars yet.

The limit is one per customer while supplies last.

You must be 21 or older to enjoy a ice-cold Miller Lite.

This isn’t the first time a beer company offered to pay for Philly’s beer.

Last year, Bud Light gave beer to everyone of legal drinking age during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII victory parade.

