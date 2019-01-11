  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Jenna Burleigh, Joshua Hupperterz, Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The roommate of former Temple University student Joshua Hupperterz is taking the stand again on Friday. Hupperterz is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh, but he claims it’s his roommate who committed the crime.

Jack Miley told a jury on Thursday that he was intoxicated and passed out the night prosecutors say Hupperterz murdered Burleigh, who was starting her semester at Temple.

It allegedly happened after Hupperterz and Burleigh met at a bar on Aug. 31, 2017.

Miley testified he woke up and saw Hupperterz cleaning up blood in their apartment.

The defense is expected to discredit Miley’s claim that he was asleep during the murder.

