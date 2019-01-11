WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Delaware, Portions Of South Jersey From 7 p.m. Saturday-7 p.m. Sunday
BRICK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The owners of a dog that died last summer after it was left outside in nearly 100-degree heat for several hours have been indicted on animal cruelty charges. Ocean County prosecutors say 40-year-old Jonathon Correa and 28-year-old Kiara Martinez, who live together in a Brick apartment complex, could each face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Mugshots of Jonathon Correa, left, and Kiara Martinez. (credit: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

The pair allegedly left Princess, their 13-month-old female cane corso dog, alone on their balcony on July 1. Temperatures at the time were around 97 degrees.

Brick police responded to the apartment after neighbors reported the dog was unconscious and in severe distress. The officers tried to cool down the dog and took it to an animal hospital, but Princess died there two days later of complications from heat stroke.

It wasn’t known Friday if either Correa or Martinez have retained attorneys.

Comments
  1. Jane Hontz says:
    January 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    They make me sick!

